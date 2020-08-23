Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,658 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $34,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $1,216,271. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

MCK opened at $150.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.99. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

