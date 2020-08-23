Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,507,575 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 2,663.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 371,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

SMFG opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

