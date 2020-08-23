Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 41,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $3,544,563.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,412 shares of company stock worth $18,461,412. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

