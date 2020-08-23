Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on September 30th

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of EXR opened at $105.31 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 97,163 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $10,132,157.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 409,482 shares in the company, valued at $42,700,782.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,939 shares of company stock worth $11,959,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

