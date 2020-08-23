Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 12,967 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

In other news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $28,341.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $190,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,915 shares of company stock worth $10,173,824. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MNTA opened at $52.32 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $52.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.61% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

