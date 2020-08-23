Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,579 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,297,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,640,000 after buying an additional 87,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after buying an additional 2,364,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,897,000 after buying an additional 1,756,053 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $56,873,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of WY opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

