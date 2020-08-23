Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,589,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,681 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 681,158 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,658,000 after purchasing an additional 653,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,730,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

