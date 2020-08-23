PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 85,451 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 287.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Ciena worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Ciena by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $243,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 323.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 59,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $448,460.00. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $104,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,350 shares of company stock worth $9,693,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $59.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

