Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 34,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $2,145,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $96,106.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,688 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCRX opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

