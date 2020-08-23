Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 245,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Itron worth $34,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 2,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Itron by 331.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 39.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $25,241.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $362,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $32,834.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,398.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,840 shares of company stock worth $265,247 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ITRI. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

