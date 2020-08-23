Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 75,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

