US Bancorp DE Has $2.76 Million Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,135,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 696,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,185,000 after buying an additional 224,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $115.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

