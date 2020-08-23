CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 336 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 397.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 23.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

