CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 154 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

In related news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,313. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $307.57 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $319.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.08.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

