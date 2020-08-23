CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $75,000 Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 53.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Concho Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Concho Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Concho Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Concho Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CXO opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on CXO shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

