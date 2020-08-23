CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $73,000 Stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 236.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $52,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Penumbra by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Shares of PEN opened at $232.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.58 and a 200-day moving average of $181.76. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $241.81. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,368.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $1,175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,003.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,216 shares of company stock valued at $8,394,435. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

