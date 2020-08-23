CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 248 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 754.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 50.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.25.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

