Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Dell worth $24,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Dell by 746.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dell by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell alerts:

DELL stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $5,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,826 shares of company stock valued at $35,174,072 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.