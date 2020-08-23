CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of CMS Energy worth $24,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Capital International Investors grew its position in CMS Energy by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,033 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CMS Energy by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,088,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,400 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 43,250.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 802,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,168,000 after acquiring an additional 801,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,474,000 after acquiring an additional 673,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,973,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.97.

CMS stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,035 shares of company stock valued at $299,442. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

