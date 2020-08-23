PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 8,921 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $499.84 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.58.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

