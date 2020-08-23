International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Stake Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $120.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

