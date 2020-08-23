Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 57.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 18,402 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 151.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the software company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.25.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,108 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $248.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.14. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $251.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

