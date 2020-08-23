Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $209.66 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.35.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

