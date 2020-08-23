Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 129 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,873,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,511,000 after purchasing an additional 532,875 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,221.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 459,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,704,000 after acquiring an additional 424,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,824,000 after acquiring an additional 356,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 285,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,427,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATR. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.76.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,176 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

