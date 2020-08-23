Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,958 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 19.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 36.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 315.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $8,119,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 169,700 shares of company stock worth $23,324,904. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $137.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $189.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

