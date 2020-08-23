Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 477.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,183 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 488,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 29,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.