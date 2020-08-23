Virtu Financial LLC Invests $589,000 in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $44,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $55,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RGA opened at $90.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

