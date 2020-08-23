Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 73.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $67,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WES opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 3.86.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $671.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

