Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $31,370,660.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,933.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 238,407 shares of company stock worth $49,672,819 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $178.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.89 and its 200-day moving average is $186.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

