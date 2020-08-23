Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 435.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,231 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 485.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

