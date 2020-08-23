Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TNK. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.25. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.51). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 23.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BofA Securities cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

