Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 439.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,623 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,613,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,513,000 after purchasing an additional 791,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 24.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 17.1% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,536,000 after purchasing an additional 869,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,937,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,459,000 after acquiring an additional 370,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 12.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,371,000 after acquiring an additional 368,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

AMTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.