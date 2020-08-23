Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,138 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 263.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 99.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

