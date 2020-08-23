Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $32,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.9% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE:GPC opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.