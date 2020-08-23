Trexquant Investment LP Invests $904,000 in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,920 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Stamps.com by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $325,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STMP shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.67.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $269.75 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $325.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $869,861.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $3,994,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,204.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,900 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

