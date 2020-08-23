Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,571 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,729,000 after buying an additional 244,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,452,000 after buying an additional 150,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after buying an additional 6,571,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,267,000 after buying an additional 317,839 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Loop Capital cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

