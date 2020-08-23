Trexquant Investment LP Invests $892,000 in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RARE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,081,000 after buying an additional 211,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,132,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,453,000 after buying an additional 89,619 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,465,000 after buying an additional 1,044,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,229,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after buying an additional 53,536 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $3,414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,611 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $211,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,422 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $91.77.

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.07.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

