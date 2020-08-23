Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,604,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,031,000 after buying an additional 361,738 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,381,000 after acquiring an additional 97,791 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,345,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,860,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,910,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,982,000 after acquiring an additional 434,683 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

DOX opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

