Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 910,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544,690 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $33,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 147,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $34.78 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale bought 50,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,109,645.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

