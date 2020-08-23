Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,154 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 68.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,856 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 122.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,238,360. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Shares of REG stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. Regency Centers Corp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.