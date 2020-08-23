Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Stake Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 361.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.39. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

