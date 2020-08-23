Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 18,691 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 474.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after acquiring an additional 567,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $87.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.10. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

