Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,265,674 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,265,674 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baidu by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $122.45 on Friday. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.75.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.08.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

