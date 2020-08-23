Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Clean Harbors worth $32,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 207,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,414,591.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,153 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

