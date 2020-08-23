Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.44. Match Group posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average is $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $3,776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 616,541 shares of company stock worth $62,318,273. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $295,380,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 125.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,603 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1,073.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,840 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $225,392,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $190,638,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.