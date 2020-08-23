Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 170,871 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263,973 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 170,871 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.13% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $32,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,212 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,840,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 712,374 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after buying an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 48.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,443 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.51 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

