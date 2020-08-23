Trexquant Investment LP Invests $882,000 in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of MacroGenics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGNX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,334 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 360,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,916,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 506.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 133,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

MacroGenics stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. MacroGenics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $93,000.00. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00. Insiders sold 15,589 shares of company stock valued at $423,105 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

