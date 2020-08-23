Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,579 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in eBay by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in eBay by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,963 shares of company stock worth $4,575,396. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

