$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Black Hills’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Black Hills posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

In related news, CEO Linden R. Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,048.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Black Hills by 0.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Black Hills by 1.7% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 13,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.62%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

