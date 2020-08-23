Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,739 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,421,000 after acquiring an additional 104,439 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.1% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $267,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.40. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

